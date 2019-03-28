PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A First Nations led group is putting together a bid to buy a 51-per-cent stake in Ottawa's Trans Mountain oil pipeline with the aim of kickstarting the long-delayed expansion by giving Indigenous communities a financial stake. tgam.ca/2FHP6Lr

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group and U.S. based Hudson Pacific Properties Inc announced on Wednesday they have reached a deal to buy Anbang Insurance Group's office complex in Vancouver. tgam.ca/2FG84lE

** Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan chief executive Jim Keohane announced Wednesday that he is retiring next year, leaving two of Canada's largest pension funds looking for new leaders after OPTrust launched a search for a new head last week. tgam.ca/2FERa6M

NATIONAL POST

** National Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Louis Vachon said on Wednesday during a conference he doesn't see much prospect of a Canadian recession in the next six to 12 months, barring unforeseen circumstances. bit.ly/2FGwuvg