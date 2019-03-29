PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it plans to cut the third shift at its Windsor, Ontario, assembly plant where it builds minivans later this year, resulting in the loss of 1,500 jobs. tgam.ca/2OBQja4

** Hydro One Limited concluded its eight month search for a new leader on Thursday by announcing B.C. Hydro executive Mark Poweska as the utility's new president and CEO. tgam.ca/2Owx7uc

** AIG Insurance Co of Canada, part of American International Group Inc, is exiting the domestic property and casualty insurance business, the latest player to quit the domestic market amid a consolidation trend that's contributing to a rise in insurance rates. tgam.ca/2OxwBfl

NATIONAL POST

** Aimia Inc said on Thursday it will cut about one-quarter of its workforce as it charts a new course following the sale of the loyalty program to an Air Canada-led consortium. bit.ly/2OuXdh2

** Icelandic budget airline WOW Air said on Thursday it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents. The airlines bankruptcy comes after six months of turbulent negotiations to sell the low-cost carrier. bit.ly/2FKCGCw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)