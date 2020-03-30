Company News
March 30, 2020 / 11:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 30

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The chief executive officer of SilverCrest Metals Inc , Eric Fier, says he's "surprised" and "disappointed" that National Bank Financial Inc walked away from a recent financing agreement, as the company considers taking legal action against the investment bank. tgam.ca/33ZSvQb

** Canadian airlines like Air Canada, WestJet and smaller carriers are seeking all forms of help from the federal government, including direct and indirect subsidies, loans and tax relief – for both the short-term and longer-term, said one senior industry official familiar with the communications between the airlines and Ottawa. tgam.ca/2vXT7cw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below