PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The chief executive officer of SilverCrest Metals Inc , Eric Fier, says he's "surprised" and "disappointed" that National Bank Financial Inc walked away from a recent financing agreement, as the company considers taking legal action against the investment bank. tgam.ca/33ZSvQb

** Canadian airlines like Air Canada, WestJet and smaller carriers are seeking all forms of help from the federal government, including direct and indirect subsidies, loans and tax relief – for both the short-term and longer-term, said one senior industry official familiar with the communications between the airlines and Ottawa. tgam.ca/2vXT7cw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)