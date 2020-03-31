Company News
March 31, 2020 / 12:14 PM / in 2 hours

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 31

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec says it is ready to pump up to $4-billion into Quebec businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/3dMfink

** Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is asking all its employees to take a pay cut for the next three months, a tactic that a growing list of companies are using but one that legal experts say comes with some risks and complications. tgam.ca/33WN3xs

NATIONAL POST

** TC Energy Corp is proceeding with its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, with a $1.1 billion "strategic investment" from the Alberta government. bit.ly/2Jy5L53

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below