Company News
March 4, 2020 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 4

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Export Development Canada is promising greater transparency in the way it discloses rejections related to corruption and financial crimes. tgam.ca/2VEPKln

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford said mining in the remote Ring of Fire region would add C$9.4 billion ($7.04 billion) to the province's gross domestic product. tgam.ca/2PKp52M

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's Suncor Energy Inc said it expects to spend next six years before regulators on its Base Mine Extension project, which it doesn't expect to begin operating until 2030. bit.ly/32NZDi5

$1 = 1.3351 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below