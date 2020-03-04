PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Export Development Canada is promising greater transparency in the way it discloses rejections related to corruption and financial crimes. tgam.ca/2VEPKln

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford said mining in the remote Ring of Fire region would add C$9.4 billion ($7.04 billion) to the province's gross domestic product. tgam.ca/2PKp52M

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's Suncor Energy Inc said it expects to spend next six years before regulators on its Base Mine Extension project, which it doesn't expect to begin operating until 2030. bit.ly/32NZDi5