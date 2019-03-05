PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alphabet Inc's Google is banning political advertising on its platforms ahead of the Canadian federal election because of new ad transparency rules it says would be too challenging to comply with. tgam.ca/2TdtD5k

** The Toronto Real Estate Board, the association representing Toronto real estate agents, has added its voice to calls for the Canadian federal government to modify its new mortgage qualification rule as home sales fell in February from an already weak level last year. tgam.ca/2Tjepfa

** Instant Brands said on Monday it would merge with Illinois-based Corelle Brands LLC, maker of brands such as Pyrex and CorningWare, eyeing retail distribution and international growth. tgam.ca/2Tic0RO

NATIONAL POST

** Newmont Mining Corp officially rejected a $17.8 billion hostile bid from Barrick Gold Corp on Monday, and its chief executive Gary Goldberg went on the offensive. bit.ly/2EEun9M (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)