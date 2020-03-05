Funds News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Calgary optometry firm FYidoctors raised more than C$100 million ($74.59 million) in private equity investment. tgam.ca/2xd7vxY

** Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister of Canada, said a "whole of country" approach is required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. tgam.ca/3cymrqA

NATIONAL POST

** Canopy Growth Corp has laid off 500 workers and shut two of its biggest greenhouses in British Columbia, in a move to "improve production efficiencies". bit.ly/2TzU6Yg ($1 = 1.3406 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

