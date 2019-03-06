PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Chinese customs administration's list of approved grain importers said Richardson International Ltd is no longer permitted to ship canola to the country, according to a document obtained by The Globe and Mail. tgam.ca/2EF8YgA

** The chief executives of Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp are working to reach agreement on a critical joint-venture deal that could stave off a high-stakes takeover battle, but deep divisions remain between the world's largest gold producers. tgam.ca/2EBSo14

** Former U.S. president Barack Obama on Tuesday at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, warned of a series of environmental disasters linked to climate change forcing societies to take radical measures for survival within 20 years unless the world follows a "smarter direction" on managing energy. tgam.ca/2EEykuS

** PepsiCo Inc's SodaStream, the Israel-based manufacturer of counter-top carbonators, is increasing its presence in Canada amid growing sales and increased demand for sparkling water. bit.ly/2EB8UhO