PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

** Coastal GasLink estimates C$115 million ($85.82 million) in payments to five elected Wet'suwet'en band councils over a period of 25 years. tgam.ca/38tTw3I

** British Columbia has identified Canada's first known case of community transmission of the novel coronavirus, marking a pivotal moment in the country's battle against the outbreak. tgam.ca/38qtqyn

** Warren Buffett has pulled out of a proposed liquefied natural gas project in Quebec over concerns about railway blockades and infrastructure challenges. bit.ly/2vB9R9w

** Canada's innovation minister, Navdeep Bains, said telecom providers will be pushed to slash wireless data plan prices by 25 per cent from 2020 benchmark rates over the next two years or risk facing other measures to improve competition in the sector. bit.ly/2TwfE9v ($1 = 1.3400 Canadian dollars)