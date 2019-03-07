PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc Chairman Kevin Lynch voiced his frustration to Canada's top bureaucrat last October about the government's refusal to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement, the Commons justice committee heard on Wednesday. (tgam.ca/2ELnyDo)

** Pengrowth Energy Corp launched a "strategic review," which it says could lead to a corporate sale, divestiture of assets, recapitalization or refinancing as the company seeks solutions for dealing with looming deadlines on its debt in a market where new borrowing is scarce. (tgam.ca/2ERqKNR)

** Bondfield Construction Co Ltd has applied for court protection from its creditors after facing a flood of lawsuits related to its problems completing major public-sector construction projects in Ontario. (tgam.ca/2EFrkhr)

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta government has been negotiating with major oilsands players Suncor Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc and MEG Energy Corp since late 2018 in a bid to expediently find and fund heavy oil upgrading technology that could help alleviate pressure on existing pipelines, according to documents seen by the Financial Post. (bit.ly/2EEzpD9) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)