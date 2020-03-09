PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Bank of Canada is splitting operations for its global trading business Monday as it responds to the coronavirus outbreak, which has intensified quickly in North America and Europe in recent days. tgam.ca/3aHohU6

** A battle for dominance in Canada's East Coast fisheries is playing out, as rival food companies weigh $450-million-plus bids for Clearwater Seafoods Inc, the country's largest owner of licences to harvest lobster and shellfish. tgam.ca/2VW3aJK

** White Claw, a trendy boozy seltzer, has been attracting attention with the recent launch of its brand in Canada. It's been a bit of a homecoming of sorts, given the product, which has legions of fans in the United States, was developed by Vancouver-based beverage brand Mark Anthony Group of Companies. tgam.ca/2PYIltc

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government said Sunday it will again fly back Canadians stuck aboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, a move that comes as the number of cases of COVID-19 across Canada has increased. bit.ly/2vIpEDw