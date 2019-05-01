PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government will decide before the federal election whether to join the United States and other Five Eyes intelligence allies in banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from Canada's next-generation 5G wireless networks. tgam.ca/2GOE06M

** Canada's federal government will exempt non-mining oil sands projects from impact-assessment reviews as long as Alberta's new United Conservative Party government maintains the province's legislated cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands, a source said Tuesday. tgam.ca/2GLIif8

** Montreal-based Transat AT Inc is evaluating unsolicited takeover offers, raising fears in Quebec that the province could lose another corporate head office. tgam.ca/2GMCJgp

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based SecureKey Technologies Inc is launching a service that it hopes will become a passport of sort for consumers' most important transactions online, with buy-in from all of Canada's biggest banks. bit.ly/2H0LuUr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)