PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to announce a replacement for Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Friday. tgam.ca/3fa901m

** Alberta will allow some businesses to reopen as early as May 14 but only if a series of public-health measures, including increased testing, expanded contact tracing and stricter border controls, are in place by then. tgam.ca/2yV9Cat

** Shaw Communications Inc has laid off field technicians in British Columbia's Lower Mainland as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a shift to customers installing their own equipment. tgam.ca/3f8K6Pw

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta Investment Management Corp has chalked up C$2.1 billion ($1.50 billion) in "realized and unrealized" losses on a volatility-related investment strategy, the pension manager’s chief executive Kevin Uebelein acknowledged Thursday. bit.ly/2Sp0iTe