PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Tire Corp will acquire the Norway-based Helly Hansen sportswear and industrial clothing line for C$985 million ($773.1 million) with an eye to eventually using it as a springboard to expand its own brands globally. tgam.ca/2jNEpLu

** Telus Corp added fewer new wireless customers in the first quarter and its signature low rate of subscriber turnover even edged upward. Telus finished the first quarter with 48,000 new wireless subscribers on contracts, more than the 35,000 analysts had predicted, but behind Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc. tgam.ca/2IcqGNa

** WestJet Airlines Ltd pilots voted 91 percent in favor of a strike, but said on Thursday they will hold off any job action until after the Victoria Day holiday weekend. tgam.ca/2jOEH4J

NATIONAL POST

** The head of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said Canada should avoid being "schizophrenic" in its openness to foreign capital, as delays around the proposed acquisition of a Canadian construction firm threatens to magnify various political squabbles that have already dampened investor confidence. bit.ly/2I76lsy

** Enbridge Inc will push ahead with plans to build Line 3 oil pipeline replacement through Minnesota along its preferred route, ignoring the recommendations of an administrative law judge who proposed an alternative route connecting Hardisty, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin. bit.ly/2jO1o9h