PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cargill Ltd on Sunday said it was suspending operations at its meat-packing plant near Montreal after more than 10% of its work force tested positive for COVID-19, marking the company's second shutdown in Canada because of the novel coronavirus. tgam.ca/3bqhXAu

** Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil has launched a formal search for a deep-pocketed backer to carry the entertainment company until its contortionists and acrobats can return to the stage. tgam.ca/3dD92xk

** Canadian banks issued a record number of covered bonds in March and April, raising nearly C$100 billion ($71.52 billion) from international debt markets and Bank of Canada liquidity programs in order to manage rapidly changing funding needs. tgam.ca/3dDuIJF