PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Real estate company Dream Unlimited is launching a private equity arm, with plans to raise several billion dollars to invest in commercial property in North America and Germany after the coronavirus pandemic. tgam.ca/2SYLHxX

** The Canadian federal government's long-promised support for airlines and oil and gas companies came on Monday in the form of a loan program for large corporations hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic. tgam.ca/3fItzlS

** National Bank of Canada on Monday named Jonathan Durocher as president of its wealth management business. tgam.ca/2YSz2k1

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government is claiming C$4.4 billion ($3.15 billion) from Canadians and corporations suspected of cheating the taxman by hiding their money, notably in offshore tax havens. bit.ly/2WRtfIT

** Tim Hortons executives are meeting with franchisees this week to map out a return to normal, starting with reopening dining rooms as soon as provincial governments say it's OK for customers to sit down in restaurants again. bit.ly/3cqDytL ($1 = 1.3989 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)