PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd launched a major lobbying and public-relations campaign to boost its standing with Canadians and federal decision-makers as the Chinese telecommunications giant tries to avoid being banned from supplying equipment to next-generation wireless networks. (tgam.ca/2VA4x1C)

** The departing chief executive officer of Tilt Holdings Inc, a Canadian-listed cannabis company hoping to expand in the United States, is blaming his accounting firm for a writedown worth a half-billion U.S. dollars. (tgam.ca/2VzJLzs)

** Invesco Canada Ltd lost a top executive in its exchange-traded funds business last week as Christopher Doll, vice-president of ETF sales and strategy, departed from the investment manager on May 7. (tgam.ca/2HdXemg)

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his newly appointed Finance Minister Travis Toews will move to "renew the Alberta Advantage" on Monday, implying the province is about to slash taxes even as it awaits the outcome of a panel convened to study the province's finances. (bit.ly/2VyZheQ) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)