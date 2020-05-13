PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21 to safeguard citizens in both countries from the spread of COVID-19, according to sources with knowledge of the bilateral talks. tgam.ca/3fEr6Jb

** Small and medium-sized businesses in Ontario will receive nearly a third of the C$962 million ($685.87 million) in federal relief funding that will flow through Canada's regional development agencies and rural financing organizations to help companies that aren't eligible for other relief programs. tgam.ca/2YYk8st

** A one-time tax-free payment of C$300 will be given to seniors eligible for the Old Age Security pension and an additional C$200 will be given to those eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said on Tuesday. tgam.ca/2T0NEu1

NATIONAL POST

** Sales of hydroxychloroquine doubled in Canada in March as various preliminary reports and even U.S. President Donald Trump began touting it as an effective treatment for COVID-19, although studies have since failed to back up those claims. bit.ly/2WVIn7U

** Shopify Inc on Tuesday said it is introducing its tap-and-chip payment terminal, which will let retailers accept debit and credit card transactions in Canada, the move comes just a week after Shopify unveiled a new POS software system. bit.ly/35WwOBN ($1 = 1.4026 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)