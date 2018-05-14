PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Association of Mutual Insurance Companies says it was the subject of two "angry" phone calls from Finance Minister Bill Morneau's office aimed at blocking it from raising privacy concerns over new measures in the budget bill related to how banks use customer data. (tgam.ca/2rEgK3y)

** Kinder Morgan Inc has issued an ultimatum for Ottawa to clear away the obstacles British Columbia has raised to the pipeline by the end of May or it will walk away from the C$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion) project that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised will be built. The federal government is expected to announce its measures to "de-risk" the pipeline project by the end of May. (tgam.ca/2KXEZ5X)

** For the first time in Ontario NDP history, women make up more than half of the party's candidate slate, Leader Andrea Horwath says, making it the highest percentage of the four mainstream parties in the province. (tgam.ca/2Iijjn9)

NATIONAL POST

** Sony Music Entertainment signed a deal with DHX Media Ltd, based in Nova Scotia, Canada, to acquire 49 per cent of the 80 per cent stake DHX holds in Peanuts. (bit.ly/2rFwxiI)

** A looming affordability crisis is poised to hit seniors across the country as the baby boom generation makes its long-predicted shift into its golden years, squeezing the supply of retirement home places and pushing up rents, according to a new report from the rating agency DBRS Ltd. (bit.ly/2rFfxct)