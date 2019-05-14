Market News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Onex Corp, the Toronto-based company led by Gerry Schwartz, is buying WestJet Airlines Ltd for $3.5 billion in cash, a 67 per cent premium to the Calgary-based airline's shareholders. tgam.ca/2YmVlL4

** Premier Jason Kenney is preparing to cut corporate taxes in a bid to boost Alberta's economy with a policy that will cost the province billions of dollars in forgone revenue over the next four years. tgam.ca/2VjUJUI

NATIONAL POST

** Canada-based Apotex Inc is among the 20 generic drug firms accused of vast U.S. price-fixing scheme, after Apotex along with two other generic drug companies, increased the U.S. price of their versions of a blood-pressure medicine by a staggering amount of 1,000 per cent. bit.ly/2VnKzlS

