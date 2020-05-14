PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has started to approach government officials at all levels to help it quickly identify and accelerate high-impact projects that would stimulate the Canadian economy, the Montreal-based engineering company's Chief Executive Officer Ian Edwards said in an interview on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2YYRN5n

** Canada's national statistical agency said it will no longer provide details about its labour force survey to government officials ahead of time, after key information was leaked before the official release on Friday. tgam.ca/2WToUoD

** Canada lacks consistent movement in transitioning to a more secure, sustainable and affordable energy future and must ratchet up energy-efficiency targets and reduce emissions, according to a new World Economic Forum report. tgam.ca/2T2G95N

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board appears to be sitting on a C$1 billion ($710.28 million) loss on its investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, after shares of the cruise line collapsed in March following the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/3fPgneL