May 15, 2018 / 11:34 AM / in 8 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ten U.S. senators are seeking to place a temporary freeze on American duties against Canadian newsprint, saying the trade dispute needs further study. (tgam.ca/2rJNIjm)

** After half a century under Desmarais-family control, Power Corp of Canada wants investors to know it isn't running out of steam - in fact, it's planning a multibillion-dollar spending spree. (tgam.ca/2rIuA5e)

** H&R real estate investment trust has reached a deal to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633 million, slashing its exposure to the retail sector across dozens of American cities. (tgam.ca/2rKOvQQ)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada has slipped in its global ranking for innovation, falling back three spots compared to last year as business investment levels slumped, according to a new report. (bit.ly/2rJ7F9P)

** Aurora Cannabis Inc, the hungriest M&A player in the Canadian marijuana space, continued its shopping spree on Monday, announcing plans to acquire rival MedReleaf Corp for an estimated C$3.2 billion ($2.50 billion), all in stock. (bit.ly/2rL8pv5) ($1 = 1.2820 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

