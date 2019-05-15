PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** WeWork is expanding into property acquisition and management, raising US$1-billion from Canada's Ivanhoé Cambridge to buy real estate in major cities around the world. tgam.ca/2E9uD0I

** Ottawa plans to move quickly to impose a carbon tax on Albertans once Premier Jason Kenney kills the province's own tax as part of his government's wider attack on federal environmental policies. tgam.ca/2LKnH0j

NATIONAL POST

** Tim Hortons said it testing a new line of breakfast sandwiches and wraps using sausage substitutes produced by Beyond Meat Inc , the popular California producer of meatless hamburger and sausage patties. bit.ly/2JDkddk