PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Koskie Minsky, a Toronto law firm is suing more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of manufacturing an opioid epidemic that has killed thousands of Canadians and of reaping "obscene" profits through a "false and deceptive" marketing campaign. tgam.ca/2Yx87qA

** B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says there is nothing that would force the province to contract with SNC-Lavalin or Bombardier to build new SkyTrain rapid-transit lines in Metro Vancouver because those companies don't have any patents on the needed components for the system. tgam.ca/2Q33Urq

NATIONAL POST

** Mark Machin, chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, said the trade dispute between and heightened tensions between the United States and China offer little good news for investors over the next 12 months. bit.ly/2VtvxuP