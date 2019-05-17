PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 17

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The RCMP investigation that led to a criminal charge against Vice Admiral Mark Norman was set in motion by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was furious at the leak of classified cabinet deliberations involving a C$668-million naval supply ship contract, sources say. (tgam.ca/2LOIxvz)

** Air Canada faces a potentially steep climb convincing federal competition regulators that its planned C$520-million purchase of Transat AT Inc would be a desirable one, industry analysts say. But it might be the inevitable outcome if no competing offer emerges. (tgam.ca/2LROHuX)

** Facebook Inc, Google and Twitter Inc are still not doing enough to tackle fake news plaguing the election campaign to the European Parliament, the European Commission said on Friday in its latest report. (tgam.ca/30suyyY)

NATIONAL POST

** Chinese purchases of Canadian soybeans have suddenly "slowed to a trickle" after posting record gains last year amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Ottawa. (bit.ly/2Hsku1z)