PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Walmart Inc has reached an agreement to sell its Canadian banking operations to financier Stephen Smith and private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP. tgam.ca/2rUlQcl

** ATB Financial has chosen Curtis Stange to be its next chief executive officer, reaching within its own ranks for a successor to retiring leader Dave Mowat. tgam.ca/2rTBVir

** Enbridge Inc is making good on a promise to untangle its structure by buying out its four publicly traded subsidiaries for C$11.4 billion ($8.89 billion) in stock. tgam.ca/2rX2B1U

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board chief executive Mark Machin pledged on Thursday to step up the assessment of global climate change risks to make better investment decisions, as the fund he oversees posted an annual net return of 11.6 per cent. bit.ly/2rU0kEm

** The Canadian arm of alcohol distributor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits LLC is entering the cannabis market by launching a marijuana-focused broker and partnering with licensed producer Aphria Inc. bit.ly/2rSNXsd

** In a sign of how hot the lithium market is, Canadian fertilizer producer Nutrien Ltd sold a 24 per cent stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA for $4.07 billion, at a healthy premium. bit.ly/2rSVEPg ($1 = C$1.28) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)