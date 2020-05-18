PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's government-owned money manager Alberta Investment Management Corp is launching a formal investigation into a recent C$2.1 billion ($1.49 billion) loss and promising to fix what ails a fund plagued by poor performance. tgam.ca/2Lzp8Me

** A Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane on a cross-country tour to boost morale and salute those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic has crashed in Kamloops, B.C., killing one forces' member and seriously injuring another. tgam.ca/2LBZx5n