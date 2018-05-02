PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A senior Israeli intelligence official, Chagai Tzuriel, is in Ottawa seeking Canada's support for efforts by Israel and the United States to force Iran to renegotiate its nuclear deal. (tgam.ca/2jnLFxz)

** British Columbia's real estate regulator is investigating alleged realtor misconduct in the flipping of pre-construction condo units in Vancouver's hot market and wants the province to start tracking the activity following a recent Globe and Mail investigation. (tgam.ca/2HOWHGQ)

** U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is warning that a new NAFTA deal must be completed in the next two weeks - even as an American demand that Canada and Mexico agree to quotas on the amount of steel and aluminum they can export to the United States throws another stumbling block in the way of the negotiations. (tgam.ca/2rkQCuL)

** Reality TV star and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary plans to slash tickets prices to as low as C$100 from C$2,000 for future fundraisers as he struggles to repay more than half-a-million dollars in debt from his failed Conservative leadership bid. (tgam.ca/2reVjpS) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)