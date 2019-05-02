PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc said it will sell its aircraft component manufacturing factories in Morocco and Northern Ireland as the Canadian plane-and-train maker pushes ahead with a bumpy turnaround effort now in its fourth year. (tgam.ca/2J9GCPb)

** Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is considering eliminating the chief executive role and leaving founder Robert Friedland to lead the company as executive co-chair for the foreseeable future, according to a mining-industry source. (tgam.ca/2JaACGc)

** Toronto-based Oxford Properties Group is planning to sell half of its ownership in the Fairmont Banff Springs, Chateau Lake Louise and two other resorts in the Canadian mountains, in what could be one of the biggest hotel deals in recent years. (tgam.ca/2Jac3ci)

** British Columbia has filed a constitutional challenge to block Alberta Premier Jason Kenney from using a newly proclaimed law to cut off oil shipments, amid a deepening conflict over the Trans Mountain pipeline, petroleum shipments and gasoline prices. (tgam.ca/2IV2NJW)