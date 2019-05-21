PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** StandUp Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in women-led companies has raised C$18-million from a group of investors, including three Canadian financial institutions that are looking to strengthen their ties with Canada's technology entrepreneurs. tgam.ca/2WREGPs

** The Canadian government has officially lifted its tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum and other products after reaching a deal to end the nearly year-long trade war. tgam.ca/2Wk8Duo

** Weight Watchers International Inc. has hired veteran tech executive Don Kittle, former chief technology officer with eBay Inc.'s Kijiji classifieds business, to recruit 25 engineers and data scientists locally by year's end. tgam.ca/2WoBnT7

NATIONAL POST

** The Toronto-based Canadian Business Growth Fund is aiming for investments of between C$3 million to C$20 million in already-established Canadian companies, seeking ownership stakes of between 10 and 40 per cent in return. bit.ly/2HtReHG