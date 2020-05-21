PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc said Wednesday that it plans to merge Dutch software company Topicus.com BV, once the acquisition completes, with its existing European businesses, known as Total Specific Solutions (TSS), and list the combined businesses on an exchange. tgam.ca/3e6TxOd

** Telus Corp will provide access to anonymized wireless data to the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada in an attempt to help researchers detect patterns and co-ordinate health care efforts in response to COVID-19. tgam.ca/2ymc2ip

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said Wednesday that a clear picture of the fight against COVID-19 is being hampered by lack of consistent data about the virus across the country. bit.ly/36hPGLy (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)