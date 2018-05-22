FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China and Canada will exchange tax and financial information for the first time this fall, a move that will give Canadian authorities a window into the activities of some foreign-property owners who evade Canadian taxes in real estate markets such as Vancouver. tgam.ca/2KKOsfI

** British Columbia's controversial property tax that largely targets out-of-province owners is under new attack from a group called Canadians Against the B.C. Speculation Tax that is crowdfunding to finance a campaign against the levy, which could include a class-action lawsuit. tgam.ca/2Lhm3yW

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government's carbon tax could take a toll on Canada's fishing industry, causing its competitiveness to "degrade relative to other nations," according to an analysis from the fisheries department. bit.ly/2KMQH23

** Police in two separate jurisdictions are investigating leaks of confidential information allegedly used by Ontario Progressive Conservatives in nomination battles for the June 7 election. bit.ly/2s2Yykq

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

