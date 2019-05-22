PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Democratic vice-chair of the U.S. Senate intelligence committee is urging Canada to set aside any ill feelings toward U.S. President Donald Trump and join the United States in blacklisting China's Huawei Technologies from next-generation wireless networks. tgam.ca/2WdKQMT

** Canada Pension Plan's investment arm is spending C$200-million to acquire a 7.1-per-cent stake in Premium Brands Holdings Corp, forming a relationship with the Canadian company that supplies Starbucks Corp with its popular breakfast sandwiches. tgam.ca/2JzrrQG

NATIONAL POST

** An attempt to have the Supreme Court of Canada hear a case involving allegations that the former auditor of three offshore investment funds should have discovered Bernie Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme has been called off, as a settlement has been struck between the ex-auditor and the funds' liquidators. bit.ly/2wlEPzf