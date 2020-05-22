PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday that Canada's economy remains on track for a healthy recovery this year from the coronavirus crisis, despite the steady flow of discouraging economic headlines in recent weeks. tgam.ca/2zdfxIF

** Vancouver-based private equity firm Sandpiper Group said it had raised its interest in Extendicare Inc to 10.01 per cent, making it the largest shareholder. tgam.ca/2ZtWm7N

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada will not continue to use the federal emergency wage subsidy and has instead given employees the option of unpaid leaves, reduced work hours or resigning, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said Thursday. bit.ly/2WTbjPj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)