PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 23

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An internal investigation has urged the South African government to consider suspending a $1.2-billion contract with Bombardier Inc as part of a wider probe into corruption and soaring costs in a $5-billion locomotive project. tgam.ca/2GH9wkY

** Deloitte LLP, one of the world's largest accounting firms, is hiring its first ever chief economist in Canada, the latest sign that financial services firms feel the pressure to evolve for a new era. tgam.ca/2kktNnR

** Robo-adviser Wealthsimple is boosting its line of business for financial advisers with the addition of prominent wealth management executive Jean-Francois Courville. tgam.ca/2ICLi1b

NATIONAL POST

** The British Columbia Securities Commission issued letters to 12 offshore companies that advertise initial coin offerings in the province, asking that they cease activities in the region until they are compliant with applicable laws. bit.ly/2IENAgk