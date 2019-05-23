PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government will launch a third constitutional challenge against the federal carbon tax, as his newly elected United Conservative government begins an aggressive legislative session designed to undo many of the policies of his predecessor. tgam.ca/2Ql1JzD

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford's plan to balance the government's books depends on an additional C$6-billion in unspecified reductions, the province's financial watchdog says, while also warning that economic uncertainty could hinder efforts to tackle the deficit. tgam.ca/2JDtXVU

** Bill Morneau, according to a press release from the Finance Department, "welcomed" the fund's "findings that 'Canada has employed a judicious mix of policies to support inclusive growth and reduced vulnerabilities in the financial system.