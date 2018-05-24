FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 11:53 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal cabinet has invoked national security threats to block the proposed $1.5 billion takeover of Canadian construction giant Aecon Group Inc by a Chinese state-owned enterprise − a decision that is likely to cause a rift with Beijing. tgam.ca/2GKlz14

** Alberta's allies in the Kinder Morgan dispute refused to sign a pro-pipeline declaration Wednesday at a meeting of western premiers, with provincial leaders sidestepping the heated feud between British Columbia and its neighbour. tgam.ca/2x41bbs

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford paid for memberships for new Tories — contrary to party rules — and bused them in to help his preferred candidate win the PC nomination in the riding where he lives, say a former top Conservative official and a party member present at the 2016 vote. bit.ly/2LtimGz

** Harjit Jaswal, a second Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate accused of having used stolen customer lists from a private toll highway said Wednesday he never received the 407 data, and would have no need for it anyway. bit.ly/2LtBMei (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

