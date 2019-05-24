PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Lu Shaye, China's ambassador to Canada, said the push by the U.S. and other allies to ban Huawei Technologies is an effort to constrain China's advancement and a manifestation of Western arrogance. tgam.ca/2Wo4upo

** Daniel Elwell, acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, says Boeing Co has not yet provided the regulator with an updated version of the plane's software, which has been linked to two crashes that killed a total of 346 people. tgam.ca/2M7gmIk

** Finland-based Nokia Corp is vying to supply equipment to Canadian wireless carriers for their build out of fifth-generation cellular networks, which will involve a significant deployment of new radios and antennas to support faster service with much lower lag time. tgam.ca/2EGe50X

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian beef and pork producers are struggling to take advantage of a newly minted trade deal with Europe, as steep regulatory barriers and technical irritants frustrate efforts to open new routes into one of the richest markets in the world. bit.ly/30IsEdp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)