May 25, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has been accused of interfering in a local party nomination race by signing up bogus members to help a candidate of his choice. tgam.ca/2xietRE

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his cabinet vetoed a Chinese state-owned conglomerate's takeover of one of Canada's largest construction companies because of concerns it could control critical infrastructure projects and threaten Canadian sovereignty. tgam.ca/2KSZG25

NATIONAL POST

** The Supreme Court of British Columbia threw out two challenges against the B.C. government's environmental approvals for the C$7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline project, adding to Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's near-perfect record of winning legal cases even as the project faces stiff opposition on the ground. bit.ly/2KTqS0m

** The federal government will announce on Friday an overhaul of a fund for the parents of missing and murdered children that has paid out only a tiny portion of its budget to date. bit.ly/2LsZEPr

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
