May 26, 2020 / 1:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil, is in talks with potential partners to help finance his bid to win back control of the debt-laden circus troupe. tgam.ca/3c5vBt2

** CI Financial Corp continues to increase its presence in the U.S. with its latest purchase of a minority interest in Boston-based Congress Wealth Management LLC. tgam.ca/3bYDgt7

NATIONAL POST

** Canada cannot afford to completely shut down the economy in the event of a second wave of the coronavirus, according to a group of academics and executives headed by a former Bank of Canada governor. bit.ly/3d4IvsM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

