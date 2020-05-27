PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Vancouver biotechnology firm AbCellera Biologics Inc, whose work to find a treatment for COVID-19 has thrust it into the global spotlight, has raised $105 million from life sciences investors. tgam.ca/36xf9Rc

** Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has issued a series of special orders to approve a handful of plans from major Toronto-area developers and quash any potential opposition, saying the projects are needed to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/2XAM0Re

NATIONAL POST

** NordStar Capital LP will acquire Torstar Corp, the parent company of the Toronto Star and a host of other media properties across Canada, in a $52 million deal. bit.ly/2X3XYUo

** The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security in a report has identified over 1,500 websites falsely parading as Government of Canada COVID-19 pages that are in fact designed to scam people. bit.ly/2MfAjdz