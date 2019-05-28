PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL **The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it is reassessing across its vast portfolio to identify companies with troubling practices – even as it continues to pursue a strategy of diversification with investments in China. (tgam.ca/2W9VN2I)

**The International Energy Agency is urging developed countries to support their nuclear industries, saying the planned retirement of aging reactors will make it harder to meet climate-change targets. (tgam.ca/2EzyEvK)

**AltaGas Ltd will open Canada's first propane export terminal in British Columbia, with Chief Executive Officer Randy Crawford envisaging a trend of Canadian energy companies targeting Asian markets. (tgam.ca/2W6hQqW)

NATIONAL POST

**Canadian Utilities Ltd shook up the Canadian power sector with the sale of roughly 90 per cent of its fossil-fuel-based generating capacity in two deals worth a total of $835 million. (bit.ly/2XbhBY2)