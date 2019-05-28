Regulatory News - Asias
May 28, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 28

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL **The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it is reassessing across its vast portfolio to identify companies with troubling practices – even as it continues to pursue a strategy of diversification with investments in China. (tgam.ca/2W9VN2I)

**The International Energy Agency is urging developed countries to support their nuclear industries, saying the planned retirement of aging reactors will make it harder to meet climate-change targets. (tgam.ca/2EzyEvK)

**AltaGas Ltd will open Canada's first propane export terminal in British Columbia, with Chief Executive Officer Randy Crawford envisaging a trend of Canadian energy companies targeting Asian markets. (tgam.ca/2W6hQqW)

NATIONAL POST

**Canadian Utilities Ltd shook up the Canadian power sector with the sale of roughly 90 per cent of its fossil-fuel-based generating capacity in two deals worth a total of $835 million. (bit.ly/2XbhBY2) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below