PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Alberta government tabled legislation on Wednesday which, if passed, will allow cabinet to set limits on how long the province's independent energy regulator has to review and make decisions about applications for oil and gas projects. tgam.ca/2AjrcFD

** Ontario's government is taking control of five long-term care homes, including four that Canada's military says neglected and abused residents, while the Auditor General launches a review into the province's handling of the pandemic. tgam.ca/3ceB9kZ

NATIONAL POST

** Construction on new housing will be slashed by at least half this year as prices and sales on existing homes plunge due to the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said in its housing market outlook released on Wednesday. bit.ly/2M80Lpm