PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 29

A lack of funding has forced the Canadian Space Agency to abandon plans to participate in a NASA-led space telescope project that Canadian astronomers say is a top priority for the coming decade. tgam.ca/2snJE8u

Bank of Montreal and online bank Simplii Financial have both disclosed apparent data breaches, warning that "fraudsters" claim to have accessed personal and account information belonging to tens of thousands of customers. tgam.ca/2xkTCNX

Shares of upscale U.S. marijuana retailer MM Enterprises USA LLC are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Tuesday, following the reverse takeover of a Canadian shell company and a C$143 million ($109.69 million) raise that gives the company an implied value of more than $2 billion. bit.ly/2sgfcOq

Corus Entertainment Inc may have to cut its dividend more than expected after the federal competition watchdog blocked its C$200 million sale of two French-language specialty television channels to Bell Media. bit.ly/2IUfm4p ($1 = 1.3037 Canadian dollars)