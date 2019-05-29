PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec dismissed the head of its commercial real estate financing subsidiary and three other executives after a sweeping probe into alleged employee misconduct that included conflicts of interest and, in one case, links to organized crime. tgam.ca/2HIntTs

** Cenovus Energy Inc Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbaix said Canadian oil producers faced an "existential crisis" that required emergency intervention last fall, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney now has a precedent to order companies to ratchet back output again should heavy oil prices crash. tgam.ca/2wskMyS

** The House of Commons ethics committee has voted to issue a summons to Facebook Inc's top two executives for their failure to attend a gathering in Ottawa where global leaders met representatives from the biggest tech platforms in the world. tgam.ca/2K9JX1m

NATIONAL POST

** Seven years after the decrepit former lakeside theme park was mostly shuttered, the Province of Ontario put out a call for bids on the redevelopment of Ontario Place, soliciting proposals it hopes will invite international tourism while fitting easily into city life. bit.ly/2Qym0ln