PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canadian government has significantly increased the projected cost of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while scaling back estimates for wage subsidies, the Department of Finance said Thursday. tgam.ca/2B85vsE

** U.S.-based consultancy Boston Consulting Group is advising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet on how Canada could emerge from its COVID-19 lockdown, as a number of federal ministers get involved in early discussions around an economic recovery strategy. tgam.ca/2ZNOoqw

** Toronto-based fund manager Canso Investment Counsel Ltd is lending $50 million to NordStar Capital for the planned takeover of Torstar Corp. tgam.ca/3gFRvXF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)