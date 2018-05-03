PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Venture capitalist Michael Savage lost a British Columbia (BC) Supreme Court bid to avoid securities fines and was told by the court's judge that the ban and fine he received in 2008 for defrauding investors remains in place. tgam.ca/2HL5AVB

** One of Canada's biggest medical marijuana companies, MedReleaf Corp, is conducting talks with some of its rivals that could lead to the creation of the country's most valuable cannabis grower, sources say. tgam.ca/2rd4Zlt

** A new report from the Immigrant Services Society of BC highlights increase in entrepreneurship among Syrian refugees in British Columbia with the study finding that the number of refugees working has doubled over the past year. tgam.ca/2HRDAfi

NATIONAL POST

** Increased contributions to the Canada Pension Plan could deny the country billions in retirement savings that might be used for investments at home, the Fraser Institute warned on Thursday. bit.ly/2rhFakh