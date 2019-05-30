PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

**One of Toronto's angel investors, former Wattpad Corp executive Eva Lau, has launched her first venture fund, becoming one of the few women in Canada to lead an early-stage investment firm. tgam.ca/2MirTF7

**A First Nations-led group Project Reconciliation that wants to buy a 51% stake in Ottawa's Trans Mountain oil pipeline says the federal government will need to underwrite the construction risk of the $9 billion expansion project. tgam.ca/2WexT61

NATIONAL POST

**Swedish aerospace firm Saab AB, which hopes to supply Canada's new fleet of fighter jets, says it could build the aircraft in this country, making maximum use of the expertise of domestic firms and creating high-tech jobs. bit.ly/2EJH581