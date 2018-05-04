FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 17 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will intervene in the court battle over whether British Columbia has the authority to restrict bitumen shipments that cross its borders – a measure that threatens the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. tgam.ca/2jtIrsp

** The British Columbia government is ruling out any change to a tax on high-value homes that has prompted protests in the Vancouver region. tgam.ca/2rj5GbW

** Medical cannabis grower MedReleaf Corp confirmed Thursday that it has held talks with Aurora Cannabis Inc and other rivals about possible transactions. tgam.ca/2w6JkjE

** A Conservative member of parliament Bob Saroya took a free trip to China this spring that was in part funded by the foreign affairs arm of the ruling Chinese Communist Party – a department that is dedicated to wooing support overseas. tgam.ca/2KBZpkM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

